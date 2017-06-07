South East Development Commission Bill Passes Second Reading In Senate

Channels Television
Updated June 7, 2017

South East Development Commission Bill Passes Second Reading In SenateThe controversial South East Development Commission bill has passed the crucial second reading in the Senate.

A lawmaker from Imo State and the sponsor of the bill, Senator Sam Anyanwu, told the Senate that it would tackle issues of infrastructure deficit, unemployment and environmental issues in South-East Nigeria.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday at the Upper House comes a week after it was rejected by lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

A member of the Lower Chamber from Imo State, Honourable Chike Okafor expressed delighted that the bill scaled second reading at the Upper Chamber.

Some lawmakers also vowed that they would re-introduce the bill to give it another chance in the House of Representatives.


More on Local

FG To Distribute Food To 1.8 Million People In North-East

Court Grants Ex-Finance Minister, Usman Permission To Travel Abroad

Alleged N4.9bn Diversion: Trial Of Fani-Kayode, Others Commences

El-Rufai Orders Arrest Of Northern Youths Over ‘Quit Notice’ To Igbos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV