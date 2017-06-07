Super Eagles, NFF Remember Keshi One Year After

Channels Television
Updated June 7, 2017

Stephen KeshiOne year after former Super Eagles Coach, Steven Keshi passed away, tributes have poured in from the players as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles while in training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, observed a minute of silence in memory of the late coach.

The NFF also took to twitter to pay tribute to Mr Keshi who died June 7, 2016.

Meanwhile, the current Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has set his sights on a win over South Africa on Saturday.

The German acknowledged that the clash with the 1996 AFCON champions will be tough.

However, 24 invited players have commenced intensive preparations ahead of the big encounter.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that the Bafana Bafana delegation will arrive in Uyo on Thursday.

