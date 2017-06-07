Tears Flow As Moji Olaiya Is Laid To Rest

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya has been laid to rest at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.

Her family and colleagues were present to bid her farewell.

Before the burial, a brief prayer session was held at the cemetery’s reception having families, friends and loved ones in attendance.

The Nollywood actress who died in Canada was brought back home on Tuesday June 6, 2017.

A memorial service was held in her honour with colleagues, family and friends paying tribute.

She died two months after giving birth to her second daughter in Canada at the age of 42.