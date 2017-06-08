Air Force Denies Involvement In Alleged Coup Plans

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has described as mischievous, the report of its involvement in the planning of a purported coup d’état to take over the reins of government.

The Air Force said it considers it most ridiculous that anyone could still be fixated on the possibility of effecting a change in government in Nigeria in any way other than through the ballot box.

“It would be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar had on 18 May 2017, while commissioning new residential accommodation for personnel at NAF Base, Bill Clinton Drive Abuja, emphatically pledged the loyalty of the NAF to the President and Commander-in- Chief as well as to the Nigerian Constitution.

“It is imperative to state that the earlier stance of the NAF on the unfortunate coup rumours has not changed,” the Air Force said in a statement from its spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya.

The NAF noted that its focus is on the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as facilitating a safe and secure environment for Nigerians to prosper while conducting their legal businesses.

it added that its strong belief in the nation’s democratic values was also demonstrated during the recent Gambian crisis.

“The NAF was the first and only air force that ensured the will of Gambians was not subverted by promptly deploying its fighter aircraft, in addition to its transport aircraft to airlift needed troops and logistics in readiness to preserve the country’s democracy, in line with the Federal Government’s directives.

“It is therefore inconceivable that the same NAF would be involved in any way in any attempt to dismantle the political structure in Nigeria. It appears some individuals with unknown intentions are bent on further spreading the malicious misinformation and hence, the need for the NAF to react.

“The Chief of the Air Staff would like to assure Nigerians as a whole of the unalloyed loyalty of all NAF personnel to the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as to the Government of Nigeria as democratically constituted.

“We, therefore, appeal to those peddling these false stories to cease, as they are constituting a source of distraction to NAF personnel who are sacrificing on a daily basis to ensure the security of Nigeria,” the Air Force said.