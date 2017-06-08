Anambra Trains 160 Immigration Officers In ICT

One hundred and sixty officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Anambra State Command, have participated in a continuous Capacity Building Training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) organised by the command in Awka.

According to the State Immigration Comptroller, Mr Ekpedeme King, the programme became necessary after a careful evaluation of the urgency to cut into the Presidential Executive Order on the ease of doing business in Nigeria with a follow up order by the Comptroller General of Immigration that all officers must have the requisite competence to efficiently deliver services to end users of the Immigration facilities within the time frame as stipulated in the Presidential mandate.

He disclosed that ICT will play a vital role in data collection, storage, analysis and in control and monitoring of migrants but most importantly will eliminate bureaucratic delays that have been detrimental to prompt action and efficient service delivery in NIS.

“The Comptroller General has insisted that all officers must improve their ICT skills because it is with this competence that we can deliver service. With the administration of service, we have now in Abuja, we will definitely continue to see a difference in Immigration Service, a Service that is oriented, and a Service that is determined to meet the expectations of Nigerians.”

The Secretary to the State Government represented by the Permanent Secretary to the Office of the SSG, Mr Dan Ezeanwu, who flags off the training programme urges the participants to see the training as an overall strategic plan to completely overhaul the service and ensure institutional relevance and excellence.