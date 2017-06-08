Conte Has Told Me To Exit Chelsea, Diego Costa Says

Chelsea striker, Diego Costa, says the club manager, Antonio Conte sent him a text message to tell him he is not part of his plans at Chelsea next season.

The 26-year-old, scored 26 goals in 46 games for Chelsea during the 2016/2017 season to win the Premier League.

Speaking to reporters after Spain’s 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday night, Costa said: “I’m a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there. Antonio Conte has told me by a message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that’s it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

“It’s a shame, I’ve already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide. But it is clear that the coach does not count on me and does not want me there. You have to find a team.”

The former Atletico Madrid player joined the Blues in 2014 for a £32 million fee and has bagged 58 goals in 120 games, winning two Premier League titles and one League Cup.