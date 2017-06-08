Edo Govt Registers 170,000 Unemployed Persons

The Edo State Government says it has so far registered 170,000 persons since the registration of unemployed persons commenced in the state.

The Managing Director of the Edo State Government’s Information Communication Technology Unit, Mr Lambert Ugorji, who disclosed this said several persons have been hired already from the database.

He said the registration of the unemployed continues as the government has yet to hit its 200,000 jobs target.

Having promised to create 200,000 jobs within the first four years of his tenure in Edo State, Governor Obaseki’s administration commenced the registration of unemployed persons in the state.

The physical registration has captured 170,000 persons while registration online continues.

“So far we have hired 64 people for private companies from that database and for SEEFOR which is an MDA in government we have taken over 5,103 persons to be specific. In the pipeline right now we have Benin Technical College renovation and about 800 people are expected to come out from there,” he said.

He urged those yet to be called on to be patient as the government is determined to fulfil its promise.

“If for any reason their area was not called on, their profiles indicate some of the skill set they have. So they will be looked at even in other areas to the extent that there are vacancies to fill those to fill those positions. So people should believe in where this is going.

“Mr Governor is not doing this for any jamboree as is very evident. He is doing this to put people in jobs so that people will contribute more to the growing Edo GDP.” He concluded.

For the government, this database is also an avenue of tracking its progress on its promise of providing two hundred thousand jobs.