Flood Kills Village Head, Five Others In Niger

No fewer than six persons were confirmed killed in a flood that destroyed over 600 houses in Mashegu and Borgu local government areas of Niger State.

It was gathered that the deaths occurred at night after a downpour.

A village head of Awuru, in Borgu LGA, Abdulkadir Jiya, was killed in the flood.

The council Chairman Baba Suleiman in a telephone conversation confirmed that houses, livestock and farmlands were destroyed by the flood.

It was further gathered that about 500 animals were washed away along with food items worth millions of naira by the flood in Ibbi town.

When contacted, the Chairman of Mashegu Local Government Area, Shuaibu Kaboji, however, appealed to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and other relevant agencies to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of those displaced by the flood.

The Director-General, NSEMA, Ibrahim Inga, also confirmed the incident and promised that the agency would soon make relief materials and tents available so as to provide succour for the affected victims.

He said the flood also affected communities in Agai Local Government Area of the state.