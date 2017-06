Britain’s Andy Murray has reached his fourth consecutive French Open semi-final with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori in Paris.

The world number one came through 2-6 6-1 7-6 6-1 against the Japanese at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old goes on to face Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who defeated Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.