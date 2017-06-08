Gov Obiano Tasks Town Union Leaders On CVR Registration

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has tasked the Anambra State Branch of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and the Presidents General of communities under the umbrella of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), to see to the development of the various communities in the state.

He urged the citizens to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration Exercise.

The Governor was speaking when the two delegations of Igbo leadership groups paid a condolence visit to him over the death of his mother, Mrs Christiana Obiano.

Governor Obiano first appealed to the state branch of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo led by the state Chairman, Mr Damian Okeke-Ogene, to hold on to the ideals to which the group is known for and continue to unite the people of the south-east and always speak with one voice.

He charged them to ensure that the governorship election in Anambra State makes a statement of continuity and ensure that the ongoing development in the state is sustained.

To the delegation from the Town Union Association, led by the National President, Mr Alex Onunkwo, he asked them to strengthen the cordial relationship existing between them and the traditional rulers, to ensure that the first phase of the “N20million Per Community Choose Your Project Programme” is concluded for the commencement of the second phase.

However, he urged them to help mobilise eligible citizens in their communities and register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration Exercise ahead of the November 18 Governorship election in Anambra state.

“We have a lot of things coming up, the N20million projects that communities are doing. Most of the communities, out of the 181 that we gave N20million each, about 137 have finished their projects and 40 have reapplied for another N20million, which we are very willing to give so that they can have a second project.

“So when you go to your meetings, please remind the PGs to look into the projects that are going on in various communities so that they can benefit from the second tranche and more others.”

He, however, noted that the Voter Registration is very important, hoping that the PGs will play a critical role to ensure that eligible people are able to register.