Katsina Govt Pledges Support For Physically Challenged In Sports

The Katsina State Government has pledged to support disabled sportsmen and women in the state.

The State Governor, Aminu Masari made the pledge when he received the heads of the various sports association in the state.

The chairmen were at the Government House to present the trophies won by the state contingents at various sporting events across the country.

While assuring them of his administration’s commitment to developing sports in the state, Governor Masari said the players will get the finances and academic support they need to succeed in their sporting endeavour.