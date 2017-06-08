Katsina Govt Pledges Support For Physically Challenged In Sports

Channels Television
Updated June 8, 2017
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

The Katsina State Government has pledged to support disabled sportsmen and women in the state.

The State Governor, Aminu Masari made the pledge when he received the heads of the various sports association in the state.

The chairmen were at the Government House to present the trophies won by the state contingents at various sporting events across the country.

While assuring them of his administration’s commitment to developing sports in the state, Governor Masari said the players will get the finances and academic support they need to succeed in their sporting endeavour.


More on Sports

Ronaldo Headlines Portugal’s Confederations Cup Squad

Man City Signs Brazilian Goalkeeper Ederson

Conte Has Told Me To Leave Chelsea, Diego Costa Says

French Open: Murray Beat Kei Nishikori, Faces Wawrinka In Semis

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV