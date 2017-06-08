Lagos Govt Pardons 18 Inmates

The Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy has handed over an order to the Nigerian Prisons Service for the immediate release of 18 inmates serving life sentences at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

The order was handed over to the Service on Thursday through the State Controller of Prisons, Mr Olatunbosun Ladipo, said a statement from the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi.

The 18 inmates – 15 male and three females – serving life sentences for various offences and having spent more than 30 years in incarceration, were recommended for immediate release by the Council on compassionate grounds.

The inmates were ordered to be released having been found to have fulfilled the very stringent conditions for their freedom.

Speaking at the small handover ceremony, Chairman of the Council, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, applauded the benevolence of the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in assenting to exercise the prerogative in favour of the recommended inmates.

Oyewo, who was represented by Mrs Bolatunmi Animashaun, advised the pardoned inmates to turn a new leaf when eventually they are reunited with their families into the larger society.

He, however, asked them to steer clear of every temptation that could make them a repeat offender and jeopardise the ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity given to them.

In his response, Mr Ladipo commended Governor Ambode for his efforts in ensuring the wellbeing of inmates in the State Prisons.

The pardoned inmates also thanked the governor for his benevolence in giving them the opportunity of a second chance at living a purposeful life.

They also promised to be of good behaviour and law abiding citizens as they return back to the larger society.