Leicester City Confirm Craig Shakespeare As Manager

Channels Television
Updated June 8, 2017

Leicester CityCraig Shakespeare will manage Super Eagles pair of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City for the next three years after he was confirmed as the club’s permanent boss.

The 53-year-old was given the job on a temporary basis in February, following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Shakespeare, who only worked as a caretaker manager, was Ranieri’s assistant after joining the club under former Foxes’ boss Nigel Pearson.

He won eight of his 16 games in charge last season and led the club to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.


More on Sports

Halep Into Second French Open Final

Nigeria vs S/Africa: Police Vow To Ensure Peaceful Game

Katsina Govt Pledges Support For Physically Challenged In Sports

Ronaldo Headlines Portugal’s Confederations Cup Squad

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV