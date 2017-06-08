Leicester City Confirm Craig Shakespeare As Manager

Craig Shakespeare will manage Super Eagles pair of Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City for the next three years after he was confirmed as the club’s permanent boss.

The 53-year-old was given the job on a temporary basis in February, following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Shakespeare, who only worked as a caretaker manager, was Ranieri’s assistant after joining the club under former Foxes’ boss Nigel Pearson.

He won eight of his 16 games in charge last season and led the club to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.