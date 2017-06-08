London Attack: Three Arrested In East London

Channels Television
Updated June 8, 2017
London attack

Police investigating the London terror attack have made three fresh arrests, following raids involving armed officers in east London.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and a third man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

17 people have now been arrested in connection with Saturday’s attack and five people remain in custody.

Eight people were killed when three men drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people.


