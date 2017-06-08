Police Arrest Suspect With Fresh Human Head, Intestine In Osun
The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Ajibade Rasheed who was caught with fresh human parts in Osogbo, the State capital.
A fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, vagina, liver and a bottle containing blood were recovered from the suspect in his car with registration no: LSD 987 DJ.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye while parading the suspect, said Ajibade was caught by policemen at Olu-Ode area.
The CP said an investigation has commenced identifying the victim.
He assured that the matter would be properly investigated and the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.
More on Crime Watch
23 hours ago
2 days ago