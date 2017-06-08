Police Arrest Suspect With Fresh Human Head, Intestine In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man, Ajibade Rasheed who was caught with fresh human parts in Osogbo, the State capital.

A fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, vagina, liver and a bottle containing blood were recovered from the suspect in his car with registration no: LSD 987 DJ.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye while parading the suspect, said Ajibade was caught by policemen at Olu-Ode area.

The CP said an investigation has commenced identifying the victim.

He assured that the matter would be properly investigated and the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.


