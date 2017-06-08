Man City Signs Brazilian Goalkeeper Ederson
Manchester City has confirmed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper, Ederson Santana de Moraes, he will join the club from Benfica on July 1.
The 23-year-old has penned a six-year deal with City after a fee of £35million was agreed with the Portuguese champions.
Terms were agreed with the player and Benfica last week but the move was held up while severance of his third-party ownership agreement was negotiated.
Ederson becomes the fourth Brazilian at the Etihad, joining Fernandinho, Fernando and Gabriel Jesus in Pep Guardiola’s squad.