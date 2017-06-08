Nigeria vs S/Africa: Police Vow To Ensure Peaceful Game

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure hitch free AFCON 2019 qualifier match between Nigeria and South Africa.

The game is scheduled to hold on June 10, 2017, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Don Awunah, expressed determination to guarantee that soccer loving Nigerians enjoy the football match under a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any infractions of the law.

A statement from the Command’s spokesman, Chukwu Ikechukwu, said Mr Awunah has directed the deployment of over 500 specially selected officers who are experts in crowd control and policing events to provide top notch security before, during and after the football match.

“In addition, due to the influx of soccer fans into the state, adequate crime reduction strategies have been emplaced to check crime and criminalities throughout the State. It is also in addition to existing anti-crime measures in the state,” the statement said.

The Police Commissioner urged soccer fans visiting the Nest of Champions to conduct themselves in a most orderly and hospitable manner, saying “sports is a veritable means to promote unity, solidarity and cultivate enduring friendship”.

“The Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in sports administration, are working assiduously to facilitate adequate sports security in accordance with international standards.

“However, the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with miscreants and sports hooligans who may take undue advantage of the peace and security existing in Akwa Ibom State,” the statement added.