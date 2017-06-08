Northern Groups Reacted To IPOB’s Stay-At-Home Order – ACF Member

The National Executive Council member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Muhammad Yakubu has said that the ‘Quit Notice’ issuance by the northern youths to Igbos is a response to the IPOB stay at home order.

The NCF member explained that when the IPOB gave such order the leaders of the south-east should have called the IPOB youths to prevent the situation.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Televisions Sunrise Daily, he mentioned that these youths cannot be easily dismissed because the youths of before cannot be compared to the youths of now.

He added that sometimes dialogue should be used in such process.

Comparing the IPOB stay at home order to the Quit Notice issue, he said, “if the leaders of the south-east had cautioned the youths of IPOB, the reaction of the youths in the north would not have been as bad as this”.

He commended the northern leaders for dissociating themselves from the quit notice issued by northern youths to Igbos but urged the federal government to step into the issue.

He noted that on Wednesday the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki had a meeting with the elders of the north, to find a lasting solution to the issue and ensure that such issues don’t happen again.

He further noted that the youths are angry with the reaction that trailed their pronouncement.

But ACF revealed that the situation is being handled and soon arrests would be made and those behind the pronouncement would be brought to book.

He urged the leaders to be more proactive to prevent further reoccurrence.

Earlier today, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris warned tribal groups against issuing threats to members of other groups and making hate speeches.

The Inspector General of Police said this on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja, during which he read the Riot Act to Commissioners of Police on crime prevention.