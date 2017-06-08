Ronaldo Headlines Portugal’s Confederations Cup Squad

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos who led the team to glory in France, has included Cristiano Ronaldo in the FIFA Confederations Cup squad.

Ronaldo, the scorer of 71 goals in 138 appearances for Portugal, captained his country at Euro 2016 and will continue with the skipper’s’ armband.

He will have his club teammate Pepe alongside him in Russia after they helped Real Madrid retain the Champions League in Cardiff on June 3.

The biggest omissions from the 23-man squad were midfielder Renato Sanches and forward Eder, two of the heroes from their triumphant Euro 2016 side, after a poor run of form, at their respective clubs.

Ten of the side that started the final are in Santos’s 23-man squad, including Joao Mario, William Carvalho, and Adrien Silva.

The duo of Bernardo Silva and Joao Moutinho, who were both regulars in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title win this season, also featured.

Portugal is drawn in Group A with their first match against North American champions Mexico on June 18, before they play hosts Russia on June 21 and end the group with a game against Oceania champions New Zealand on June 24.