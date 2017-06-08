Russian State TV Dismisses Comey’s Testimony

Russian State TV has dismissed former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony at the United States Congressional hearing on Thursday and denied Russia’s alleged efforts to influence the election.

In his speech, Comey accused U.S. President Donald Trump of dismissing him to try to undercut the bureau’s investigation into possible collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia.

Comey did not make any major new revelations about alleged links between Trump or his associates and Russia, an issue that has dogged the president’s first months in office.

But Russian State TV said the former FBI director was speaking emotionally.

Presenter Ernestas Mackecicius, said, “Forty minutes ago, ex-FBI head James Comey fired by Donald Trump stood by his promise and told the Senate everything that he knows about mythical ties of Trump’s election campaign with Russia, and about the real grounds for his dismissal.

“Comey was speaking emotionally obviously trying to sidetrack attention of the audience from the main line of the story – from the absence of any evidence.”

Reuters