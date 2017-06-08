Saraki’s Trial: Lawyers Make No Case Submission

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Thursday opened defense on the no-case submission filed by his counsel on the 18-count charge of false declaration of asset.

The Defence counsel has adopted their written submission arguing that the case was precipitated by petitions which had nothing to do with the defendant and also the said petitioners have not been named or called.

The lawyers are also contending that the witnesses called by the prosecution had given hearsay evidence and that there is no case against the defendant.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has also filed a written address in reply to the no case submission.

They argued that the defendant had failed to declare properties and that making no declaration was an offence.

The prosecution also insists that not making declaration defeats the essence of the Code of Conduct in respect of the public official and the judge should rule that they have a case to answer.

The chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar has adjourned proceedings to consider the submissions but did not state a date for the ruling.

Instead, he said that counsel will be contacted with a forthcoming date.