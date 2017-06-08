Students, Workers Demand For Better Welfare As OAU Gets New VC

Students and workers of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun state have called on the new management of the institution to provide adequate welfare for the people.

The call is coming on the heels of the inauguration of the 11th Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede at the Oduduwa Hall in Ile-Ife.

Prof Ogunbodede at the inauguration assured that his vision is to develop the institution into the incubator for national policy research and development.

The students made several protests on their expectations of the acting Vice Chancellor.

The programme kicked off with the outgoing acting vice chancellor, Prof. Anthony Elujoba pledging his continued support for the new vice chancellor, while the chairman of the council, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi expressed confidence in the ability of the new helmsman.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who described the transition of administration in the university as spiritual, rounded off the inauguration with royal blessing

Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, a professor of preventive and community dentistry emerged as the vice chancellor-elect in an interactive exercise making him the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University.