Those Responsible For Iwo Robbery Won’t Escape Justice, Says Aregbesola

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has said those responsible for the robbery in Iwo, Osun on Tuesday (June 7) will not escape justice.

Aregbesola stated this in reaction to the dastardly robbery attack on some banks that took place in Iwo on Tuesday, which left four casualties in its wake.

The four people killed were men of the Nigeria Police Force, who braved up to stop the activities of the men of the underworld.

The Governor, in a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, described the incident as unfortunate. The governor said he has been assured that security men are on the trail of those who invaded the banks.

He said government and the security forces will not abandon its responsibilities as the protector of the people just because of some criminal few, “This is unfortunate. However, we remain unbowed by the audacity of these criminals.”

While assuring the general public of their safety and security, Aregbesola noted that it was not for nothing that the state is rated one of the most crime-free in the country, vowing to maintain this record no matter the odds.

He promised that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with all those who committed the heinous act as no criminal violates the peace of the state and walks away freely.

The Governor also commiserated with the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command for the loss of his gallant officers in the service to their fatherland.

He sent messages to those who were wounded in the crossfire while the pandemonium lasted.

“On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, some misguided elements violated the peace in Iwo, one of our major cities in the State of Osun; attacking banks located near the Bowen University.

“These armed robbers ended the lives of four promising men of the Nigerian Police Force who attempted to stand up to them. They left sorrow and tears on their trail.

“We commiserate with the Commissioner of Police, the entire Osun Command of the Nigerian Police Force and the families of the fallen heroes, who fought gallantly but sacrificed their lives in the course of performing their duties.

“We equally commiserate with those who were caught and wounded in the crossfires.

“We assure the generality of our people that these criminals will not escape justice. The Recent history of our state confirms that no criminal violates our peace and goes away with it.”