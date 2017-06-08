UK Election 2017: Millions Of Voters Go To Polls

It’s D-day in the United Kingdom where about 400,000 polling stations have opened for people to cast their vote in the country’s general election.

A total of 650 Westminster members of parliament will be elected, with about 46.9 million people registered to vote.

That is up from the last general election, in 2015, when there were 46.4 million registered voters.

Some votes have already been cast, through postal voting, which accounted for 16.4% of the total electorate at the 2015 general election.