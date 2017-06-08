“Wonder Woman” Expected To Bury “The Mummy” At Box Office

“The Mummy” looks set to fall at the feet of “Wonder Woman” at this weekend’s U.S. box office ending June 11.

The reboot, which stars Tom Cruise in the lead role, is, according to The Hollywood Reporter, expected to open domestically with a box office take somewhere between $35 million and $40 million.

The film, which cost $125 million to make, is expected to fare better in overseas markets – it has already scored the biggest opening day of all time in South Korea with an estimated take of $6.6 million on Tuesday alone. It opens in another 63 markets this weekend and could, in contrast to the domestic opening, give Cruise one of his biggest international opening grosses of his career to date.

Meanwhile, “Wonder Woman,” which opened last weekend to high praise from audiences and critics and record-breaking sales, is expected to take in excess of $50 million between Friday and Sunday.

Another holdover expected to continue to do well at the box office this weekend is the animated family film, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” which features, among others, the voice of Kevin Hart.

Although “The Mummy” is the only blockbuster hitting theatres this weekend, also opening Friday are indie-horror “It Comes At Night” starring Joel Edgerton and true life war hero drama “Megan Leavey” which stars Kate Mara.

