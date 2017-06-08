World Cup qualifier: Australia’s Socceroos’ Prepare For Saudi Arabia Clash

The Australian Socceroos prepared for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday (June 8).

The Australia captain, Mile Jedinak said: “I think everyone’s feeling good today for the game. You know we’ve got a few bits and pieces to go before that. But everyone obviously already looking very focused and determined for the job at hand.”

A resurgent Saudi Arabia could take a major step towards ending their decade-long exile from the World Cup finals if they can beat Asian champions Australia in a crunch qualifier at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The Saudi’s are joint Group B co-leaders with Japan who take on Iraq in Iran on Tuesday (June 13) and will move six points clear of the Socceroos with two matches remaining if they can prevail at the famous cricket ground.

As reigning Asian champions, Australia will head to the Confederations Cup in Russia after the Saudi match.