8th Assembly: Most Open Arm Of Government In Nigerian History – Saraki

The Senate President Dr. Bujola Saraki has said that the Senate is the most opened arm of government in the history of Nigeria till date.

He stated that the 8th Assembly is laying a foundation for a new Nigerian economy to emerge and empower the private sector.

He the Senate has not been afraid to pass several bills especially breaking the 12 years jinx of the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

He made this known during the second anniversary of the 8th anniversary.

Listing the achievements, the Senate President said the Senate became the first Senate to reform and pursue the self-development economy reform agenda to aid means of doing business in Nigeria.

“We committed ourselves to open our budget to the world, we have done that.

“We promised to pass these economic reform bills, we have fulfilled that promise that we made.

He also listed that the 8th Assembly is the first Senate to open their business to the world by adopting live streaming of plenaries and deliberations globally.

He added that the 8th Assembly has engaged the civil society and the Nigerian public in almost every law making activity in this Senate.