BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Kaduna Lawmaker

Updated June 9, 2017
A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isa Salihu who represents Magajin Garin Constituency of the state, has been abducted with three other persons along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

While details of his abduction are still sketchy, Channels TV gathered that the lawmaker was abducted while travelling to‎ Birnin Gwari from the state capital.

Although the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, a source from the state House of Assembly said efforts are being made to rescue the lawmaker from his abductors.


