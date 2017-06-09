BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Kaduna Lawmaker
A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isa Salihu who represents Magajin Garin Constituency of the state, has been abducted with three other persons along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.
While details of his abduction are still sketchy, Channels TV gathered that the lawmaker was abducted while travelling to Birnin Gwari from the state capital.
Although the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, a source from the state House of Assembly said efforts are being made to rescue the lawmaker from his abductors.