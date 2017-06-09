BREAKING: Ize Iyamu/PDP Loses At Appeal Court In Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ize Iyamu have lost their suit at the Appeal Court in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Appeal Court on Friday validated the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The PDP candidate Ize Iyamu had challenged the election of the alleging manipulation of the governorship election, held in September 2016.

The president of the five-man panel, Justice Monica Dongba-Mensen held that the appeal lacked merit because the election could not be invalidated on mere allegation, that the judges at the tribunal allegedly compromised their duties.

However, Justice Dongba-Mensen dismissed claims that the PDP and its candidates were not given enough time to follow through their vote recount, which exceeded the 14 days allowed by law.

The five-man panel therefore threw out the appeal and validated the election of Mr. Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo state.