Britain In Political Chaos After Election Shock

Supporters cheered as Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn left the party’s headquarters on Friday, after election results showed Labour won several seats and the Conservatives lost its parliamentary majority.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 318 seats and Labour 261.

Confident of securing a sweeping victory, British Prime Minister May had called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the European Union divorce talks.

But in one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil as no clear winner emerged.

May’s Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down and he wanted to form a minority government.