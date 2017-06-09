Edo State Govt Is Not Owing One Kobo Of Salaries – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration is not owing its workers, any salary.

He said despite the fact that some local governments were experiencing some challenges, he is currently working towards resolving them.

“We are not owing salaries, we paid salaries last on the 26th of May. Yes there are local governments that are having a few challenges and I am working with them to get out of those challenges. Edo State Government is not owing one Kobo of salaries to any of its workers.”

He said this on Channels TV’s Politics Today, while stating some of his administration’s achievements in the last seven months of governance.

While one of his campaign promises was to create over 200,000 jobs per year, he stated other achievements of his administration.

“We have been in office for seven months now and what we have done should be analyzed on its own merit and you can now determine how many jobs we truly would have created in that process.

“First we have resurfaced over 60 km of roads across the city and the state, we have started working on our technical school, we have strengthened our traffic agency, we are cleaning up the environment and more importantly, we have initiated a lot of activities in the agricultural sector.

“Specifically, the state has prepared over 3,000 hectares of land in collaboration with some private investors and that process in itself to grow grains this rainy season will create an excess of 30,000 jobs.

“It’s not about the number of jobs which we promised to create, which is 200,000 in four year; that will be done, it’s a no brainier – What the issue is, is creating the environment for this to happen. Making sure that young people are given the skills, the training and the capacity to be able to work and also to create an environment where entrepreneurs and business people can make the investments so that the jobs can be created,” the governor stated.

