EFCC Files Charges Against Justice Mohammed Yunusa

T he EFCC has also filed four charges against suspended Justice Mohammed Yunusa, also of the Federal High Court for allegedly collecting bribe from Mr. Rickey Tarfa (SAN), who is currently facing trial.

The commission accused the judge of having unethical telephone conversations with lawyers and also receiving money from them after which the judge allegedly ruled in their favour.

One of the charges read in part, “Yunusa Mohammed Nasir, between February and September 2015, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being a public official to wit: a judge of the Federal High Court, attempted to pervert the course of justice by engaging in constant private and confidential telephone conversations with Rickey Tarfa (SAN), counsel for the applicants in a Suit between Mr. Adewale Adeniyi v EFCC and two others and also in the suit between Rena Prestige Industries Limited and Anor v EFCC and two others.

A source at the EFCC said the commission might arraign some more judges soon.