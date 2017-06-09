Eguavoen Quits Sunshine Stars Coaching Job

Channels Television
Updated June 9, 2017

Austin Eguavoen has become the latest coach to quit his position at a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club after dumping struggling Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Eguavoen has been angered with what he termed biased officiating tilting against his team in recent matches and does not feel he can continue in his role.

Under the former Super Eagles boss, Sunshine Stars fumbled to home defeats against Lobi Stars and Plateau United.

Assistant coach, Akin Olowookere will take charge of the club against Kano Pillars on Sunday pending the appointment of a substantive head coach


More on Sports

Usain Bolt Gets Ready To Run Last Race In Jamaica

Al-Hassan Expects Eagles Debut Against South Africa

Confederations Cup: Hudson Hopes For New Zealand’s First Win

Leicester City Confirm Craig Shakespeare As Manager

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV