Eguavoen Quits Sunshine Stars Coaching Job

Austin Eguavoen has become the latest coach to quit his position at a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club after dumping struggling Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Eguavoen has been angered with what he termed biased officiating tilting against his team in recent matches and does not feel he can continue in his role.

Under the former Super Eagles boss, Sunshine Stars fumbled to home defeats against Lobi Stars and Plateau United.

Assistant coach, Akin Olowookere will take charge of the club against Kano Pillars on Sunday pending the appointment of a substantive head coach