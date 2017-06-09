Enugu Govt Commends CAN For Donations To Victims Of Herdsmen Attack

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for its donations to victims of Nimbo and Atakwu herdsmen attack.

The team led by the CAN President Rev. Supo Ayokunle was commended when they paid a courtesy call on the Governor to make its intention known to him.

Governor Ugwuanyi who was elated at the gesture assured the group of his commitment to pursue peace and continually boost security in the state.

“We are happy that you are here in Enugu to visit and offer sympathy to the victims of herdsmen attack in Nimbo and Atakwa communities. We feel deeply touched by this gesture. We pray the good Lord to reward you.”

While meeting with the victims and members of the communities, Rev Ayokunle urged them to remain loving and peaceful.