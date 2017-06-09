FG To Boost Power Generation In Nigeria By 340 Megawatts

The Federal Government has embarked on an incremental power project to boost power generation in Nigeria.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said this when he visited the Afam Power Station. which according to him, is expected to add 340

According to him, the power station is expected to add 340 magawatts before the end of December.

Built in 1962, Afam Power Station in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State started with an initial capacity of 20 megawatts.

“What I can expect as predictable is that we should be ready with the 100 megawatts, 240 before the end of December.

“Power programme is a journey and not an event. We will get to many bus stops. One of the bus stops is the 100 megawatts, another one is the 240 megawatts. It will be on until we can say we are finally there, ” Mr Fashola said.

He said lack of maintenance was largely responsible for the failure of the power station built in 1962 to effectively serve the power need of the nation but with the new plan in place, the situation is expected to improve.

Mr Fashola also used the occasion to address the disputed Bodo-Bonny road which he said would be awarded after the signing of the budget.