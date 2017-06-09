Manchester United Release Ibrahimovic

Channels Television
Updated June 9, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shines as Manchester United Beat Southampton To Claim League CupManchester United officially released Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, with the injured Swedish striker’s name appearing on a list published by the Premier League.

The 35-year-old joined United on a year-long contract before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April.

Ibrahimovic was the only player on United’s release list.


