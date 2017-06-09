Okowa Vows To Tackle Flooding In Asaba

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has reassured residents of Okpanam, a community in Asaba, the state capital of his intentions to fix the problem of flooding in the area.

The governor gave the assurance while inspecting the ongoing dualization of the section (II) of the Asaba/Okpanam road designed specially to guard against flooding.

Okowa promised that by the end of his 8 year tenure, the Oshimili-North Local Government Area in which Okpanam is located would have witnessed a remarkable change.

“We want to reassure you that by the grace of God at the end of our 8-year tenure, that there would be a remarkable presence of government here.”

He also inaugurated the 6.5 kilometre Oza-Nogogo road.