One Killed As Soldiers, Youths Clash in Kaduna

T he killing of a middle-aged man allegedly by a soldier today has resulted in a clash between the army and youths of Television Garage in the Kaduna state capital.

A source in the area told our correspondent that the crisis started when a Soldier attached to the Command Secondary School in Sabon Tasha allegedly shot the man dead for packing sand from a gutter in front of the school gate.

It was gathered that the soldier had asked the man to stop but the man begged to be allowed to pack the sand as the gutter belonged to nobody.

This allegedly angered the soldier and he shot the man.

The action led to a protest by angry youths in the area, who blocked the roads and the roads and the entrance to the school with the corpse, demanding the prosecution of the soldier.

The situation deteriorated when policemen arrived the scene and insisted on taking the corpse away, but the youths resisted, with three people sustaining injuries in the scuffle.

The Spokesman for the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Kingsley Umoh, said the incident occurred when some youths encroached upon the school land.

He disclosed that more security operatives have been deployed to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

He also said that the Police had been invited to take control of the situation and investigate the cause of the incident.

Colonel Umoh appealed to citizens to remain calm and go about their daily lawful activities. He assured them that 1 Division remained committed to security in its Area of Responsibility in conjunction with other security agencies.