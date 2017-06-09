Paris Club Refund: See How Much Each State Received

Nigeria’s Finance Ministry on Friday released a full list showing how much each of the 36 states has received so far from the Federal Government, as their share of the refund of Paris Club debt repayments between 1995 and 2002.

The list showed Rivers State as number one with 34.99 billion Naira refund, followed by Delta State’s 27.60 billion Naira and Akwa Ibom as number three with 25.98 billion Naira.

See full list below (all amount is in naira):

1. ABIA: 11,431,531,742.97

2. ADAMAWA: 10,257,434,321.63

3. AKWA IBOM: 25,981,255,165.12

4. ANAMBRA: 12,243,313,404.68

5. BAUCHI: 13,755,553,122.51

6. BAYELSA: 24,895,696,347.55

7. BENUE: 13,709,343,498.51

8. BORNO: 14,681,869,730.63

9. CROSS RIVER: 12,150,687,893.85

10. DELTA: 27,606,963,362.46

11. EBONYI: 9,016,166,759.96

12. EDO: 12,182,253,184.99

13. EKITI: 9,545,673,294.17

14. ENUGU: 10,723,578,819.32

15. GOMBE: 8,945,755,396.38

16. IMO: 14,001,610,365.94

17. JIGAWA: 14,215,333,413.52

18. KADUNA: 15,443,458,455.10

19. KANO: 21,740,390,362.48

20. KATSINA: 16,404,261,819.71

21. KEBBI: 11,954,998,982.90

22. KOGI: 12,055,455,191.60

23. KWARA: 10,241,288,653.14

24. LAGOS: 16,743,876,266.21

25. NASARAWA: 9,102,098,342.24

26. NIGER: 14,421,586,309.89

27. OGUN: 11,478,749,388.92

28. ONDO: 14,007,296,628.57

29. OSUN: 12,628,212,681.25

30. OYO: 13,315,423,054.25

31. PLATEAU: 11,288,158,110.82

32. RIVERS: 34,925,785,322.06

33. SOKOTO: 12,882,257,093.52

34. TARABA: 9,326,607,975.00

35. YOBE: 10,826,206,233.18

36. ZAMFARA: 10,884,771,188.99

37. FCT: 1,369,735,000.09

TOTAL: 516,384,636,883.81