Protesters Demonstrate Against British PM, Theresa May

A large crowd of media assembled outside Number 10 Downing Street on Friday waiting for British Prime Minister Theresa May to appear, following Thursday’s general election which saw her Conservative Party losing its parliamentary majority days before talks on Britain’s EU departure are due to begin.

As media waited for the prime minister in the rain, they saw Larry the Downing Street cat making a brief appearance outside Number 10’s front door.

May later met with Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government following Thursday’s election debacle.

In London, a protester wearing a mask that represented the Prime Minister was viewed in the streets pretending to weep.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron has ruled out a coalition with May, saying “No deal is better than a bad deal”.