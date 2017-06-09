Senate Condemns Groups Seeking Secession From Nigeria

The Senate has warned those calling for the break-up of Nigeria to thread with caution.

These were some of the words of the lawmakers at an event to mark the second anniversary of the 8th National Assembly.

Some lawmakers who spoke, vowed to defend the unity of the country through legislation.

Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki addressing the lawmakers, however, appreciated them for what he described as an “unflinching support” which they have shown him and the entire Senate.

Stating some key achievements of the Red Chamber, Dr Saraki said: “Over the last two years, we have built a legislature that is genuinely fraternal and conducive for parliamentary business.

“The 8th Senate broke the 12-year jinx on the PIB by passing the Petroleum Industrial Governance Bill.

“The 8th Senate recorded another first by becoming the first to unveil and pursue the self-development and economic reform agenda to aid ease of doing business in Nigeria,” he added.