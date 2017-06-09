The Mummy Hits Cinemas In 30 Countries

The film is a fresh take on the classic Mummy franchise set in the modern day, it portrayed a betrayed Egyptian princess Millennia who came back from the dead to take revenge after being denied her fate, She was Determined to reclaim all that should have been hers and unleashes terrors beyond human understanding.

Tom Cruise celebrated the release of the film The Mummy with fans in New York on June 9,Cruise stars along sides Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis in the real work of the original 1932 film and 1999 box office hit which originally featured Brendan Fraser and was followed by two sequels and For the first time Mummy will be played by a female.

“It is a root stand from that 1932 film in terms of classic composition, the film does have a tremendous line of adventure, but has great skills also, it has some humor in it and romance but definitely in all of this monsters we are going to pay our respects to the original monster films.”Tom Cruise said

Actress Sofia Boutella said she was humbled to be trusted with the role and she that she was excited about the movie.

” I am very proud of movies at the moment and proud to be part of it, I am proud of my director for giving the strong powerful role to a woman and I am humbled that he chose me for it and I am excited about this movie.” Sofia Boutella said

The film’s June 1st London premiere was cancelled after a suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and pulls Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.