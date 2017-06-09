Trump ‘100 percent’ Willing To Respond To Comey Under Oath

United States President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he had told then-FBI chief James Comey he hoped Comey could let go an investigation into a former national security adviser, adding he was willing to give his version of events under oath.

“I didn’t say that,” Trump told reporters when asked about Comey’s account relating to the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey, fired by Trump last month as FBI head, gave the account in sworn testimony to a Senate panel on Thursday.

Asked if he would be willing to give his version of events under oath, Trump replied: “100 percent.”

Trump also said Comey’s testimony showed that he had not attempted to obstruct justice in conversations the two officials held.

“Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the White House rose garden.

“He’s a leaker but we want to get back to running our great country,” Trump said of Comey.