Trump’s Lawyer Rejects Comey’s Allegations

Channels Television
Updated June 9, 2017

EU Urges Trump To Stick To Paris Climate DealThe United States President, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer has rejected allegations made by James Comey, the former FBI director, before the US Senate.

Marc Kasowitz said Mr Trump never sought to impede the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

The President also rejected the allegation that anyone around him colluded with Russia.

Mr Comey was leading one of several Russia investigations before he was fired last month.

As a result, a special counsel was appointed to lead an independent investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to the Kremlin.


