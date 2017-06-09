UK Election 2017: Conservatives Lose Majority In Parliament

British voters have delivered a stunning blow to Prime Minister, Theresa May, wiping out her Parliamentary majority and prompting calls for her to resign.

With most results declared, Mrs May’s Party won the most seats but not enough to govern without the support of Minority Parties.

This is seen as a humiliation for the Prime Minister, who chose to call the election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the EU on Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for her resignation but Mrs May does not plan to stand down, earlier today, the Prime Minister said what the country needs more than anything else is stability.