UK’s May Uses Downing Street Back Entrance After Election Debacle

British Prime Minister Theresa May left her Downing Street residence on Friday evening from a back entrance, after losing an election gamble days before the start of talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Confident of securing a sweeping victory, May had called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the European Union divorce talks. But in one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil.

With 649 of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 318 seats and Labour 261 followed by the pro-independence Scottish National Party on 34.

Earlier in the day, a stony-faced May, speaking on the doorstep of her official Downing Street residence, had said the government would provide certainty and lead Britain in talks with the European Union to secure a successful Brexit deal.

But with her authority diminished, May risks facing more opposition to her Brexit plans from both inside and outside her Conservative Party, and some colleagues may be lining up to replace her.

May said she could rely in parliament on the support of her “friends” in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) after her governing Conservatives failed to emerge as clear winners. The DUP said only that it would enter talks.

United States President Donald Trump has called the results of the British election – which left May struggling to hold on to power – “surprising.”

Trump, who was answering a shouted question from a reporter during an Oval Office photo opportunity, did not expand on his comment.