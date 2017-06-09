Usain Bolt Gets Ready To Run Last Race In Jamaica

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt believes he is an athletics legend as he prepares for his final race on home soil this weekend.

The 30-year-old multiple Olympic gold medalist, is scheduled to run in the 100 metres at the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday.

Other athletes expected at the race include world record holders, Wayde Van Niekerk and David Rudisha and double Olympic and world champion, Mo Farah.

However, Bolt had announced he will retire after the World Championships in August.