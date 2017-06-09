Wherever PDP Goes To My Victory Will Stand

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his victory will stand regardless of where the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) carries the case to.

Obaseki said this in reaction to the Appeal Court’s judgement that validated his election as the rightful governor of the state.

The PDP candidate Ize Iyamu had challenged the result, alleging manipulation of the governorship election which held in September 2016.

“I won the elections free and fair and square and the people of Edo State voted for me overwhelmingly,” Obaseki said, adding that he would not be surprised if the PDP still went ahead to fight the battle despite the fact that the victory remained that of the APC.

“God gave me the victory, the people of Edo State voted for me, our ancestors blessed the victory, the courts in their wisdom have also reaffirmed my victory so wherever they go to, the Supreme Court, the World Court, this my victory will stand.”

“It’s unfortunate that the PDP in its characteristic manner still persists in pursuing a case where they know they have no merits and as the presiding judge ruled today, they did not have any credible evidence to prove their alleged case but having said that, since I became governor, I’ve tried to work in the interest of all Edo people and we have done a lot of infrastructure work, we are looking at the very entrails of our government and we are doing things for the people of Edo State – We have called everybody to join us to be on board in this arduous task, including the opposition party; even our royal monarch.

“I have appealed to them to join hands with me to work for the progress of Edo State but in their characteristic manner, they are trying to upset the state and upset the country as you can see at large.”

Speaking on his plans for an all-inclusive government, Mr Obaseki noted that although he has asked everyone to come on board to work in unity for the overall progress of the state, he is not planning to set up a cabinet involving members of the opposition party.

“I didn’t have a disputed election, I won fair and square on the platform of the APC, I won with overwhelming majority and I have made it clear, I am not going to set up a cabinet of a government of state unity or national unity – APC won, APC will govern the state. So in terms of my cabinet, yes it’s going to be purely APC but in terms of getting people to work with me, we’ve held series of workshops across very many policy issues. In fact, my first step was to hold a consensus workshop in which I brought everybody together including members of the opposition party and we have held series of other workshops to look at the challenges we face in Edo State and members of the opposition party have been invited and fortunately, some of them have joined us in some of the work we’ve done to date.”

