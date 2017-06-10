Batman Star, Adam West Dies At 88

Updated June 10, 2017
Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960’s “Batman” television series, is dead, Variety reported on Saturday, citing a family statement.

West’s representative told Variety that the actor died at 88 on Friday evening after a struggle with leukaemia.

His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

West was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of Batman that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended.


