Batman Star, Adam West Dies At 88

Adam West, the actor who played the title role in the kitschy 1960’s “Batman” television series, is dead, Variety reported on Saturday, citing a family statement.

West’s representative told Variety that the actor died at 88 on Friday evening after a struggle with leukaemia.

His representatives did not immediately return calls or emails seeking comment.

West was so closely identified with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of Batman that he had trouble landing other roles when the show ended.