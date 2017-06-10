Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Maiduguri Attack

Another video of the insurgent group Boko Haram has been released by the leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau where he claimed responsibility for the attack at a military post in Maiduguri.

According to the video purportedly released on Saturday, the terrorists carried out the operation before advancing into Jiddari Polo community on Wednesday.

The over 20-minute video showed the Boko Haram leader displaying ammunition and camouflage allegedly seized from the fleeing soldiers.

He claimed that the military wrongly went after him and his men in Sambisa forest, whereas they were somewhere within the Borno State capital in North-East Nigeria.

Shekau also reiterated that the terrorists have not been defeated as claimed by the government.